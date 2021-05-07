AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 39,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $226.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

