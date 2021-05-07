Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 95,819 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 90.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,819 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.75.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

