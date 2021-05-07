AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 275.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

