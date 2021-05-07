$1.09 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.10. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $808.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

