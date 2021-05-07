$1.09 EPS Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.10. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $808.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
