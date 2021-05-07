Raymond James Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $223.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $215.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

