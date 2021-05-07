$0.30 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.00. iRobot posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRBT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

IRBT opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iRobot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iRobot by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.