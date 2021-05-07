Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

