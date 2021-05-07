Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$146.62 on Friday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total value of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$479,400. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

