The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23, RTT News reports. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.25. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $132.88.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.