W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.000-20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $463.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

