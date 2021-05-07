Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Hits $61.03 on Exchanges

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.03 or 0.00106510 BTC on exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $17,857.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00083954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.00798812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.00 or 0.08833539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

DGX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

