Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.40

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €30.40 ($35.76) and traded as high as €34.47 ($40.55). Accor shares last traded at €33.50 ($39.41), with a volume of 632,174 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.46.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

