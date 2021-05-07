Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $708.29

Pearson plc (LON:PSON)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.29 ($9.25) and traded as high as GBX 811.80 ($10.61). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 807.40 ($10.55), with a volume of 1,044,256 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut Pearson to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 797.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 709.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

