Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.43

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.43 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.30). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 23.30 ($0.30), with a volume of 11,143 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.