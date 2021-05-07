Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $117.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

