Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.88

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as high as $13.34. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 869 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $77.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

