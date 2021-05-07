Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,392.30

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,392.30 ($18.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,914 ($25.01). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,900.50 ($24.83), with a volume of 583,670 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,975.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.55.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

