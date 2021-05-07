Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Luxfer stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $655.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
