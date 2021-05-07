Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $655.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.