Zacks: Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.