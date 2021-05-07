Gaia (GAIA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) in the last few weeks:

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $212.75 million, a P/E ratio of -73.86, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gaia by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

