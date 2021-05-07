Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FSS opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

