CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $19.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COMM. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. CommScope has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CommScope by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 58.8% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.