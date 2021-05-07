South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.45 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

