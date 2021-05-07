Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 105 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Shares of CAT opened at $237.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $240.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

