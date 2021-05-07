Allworth Financial LP Acquires 21,736 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 862.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,028 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 368,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 483,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of -467.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.