Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $350.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.39 and a 200 day moving average of $344.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

