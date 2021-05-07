Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 39,534 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corteva by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.06.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

