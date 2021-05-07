JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 369.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

