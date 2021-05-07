The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $330.00 billion, a PE ratio of -114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

