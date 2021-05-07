Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

