First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 930,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 626,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,491,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 349,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300,195 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

