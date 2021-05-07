Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,201.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,929.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.