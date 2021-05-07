Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 670 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

PAYX opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.