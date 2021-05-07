Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 323 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,837 shares of company stock worth $2,689,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.