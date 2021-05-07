NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

WBA opened at $54.46 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

