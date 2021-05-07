Well Done LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,201.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,929.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

