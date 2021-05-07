Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $237.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.88 and its 200 day moving average is $297.46. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

