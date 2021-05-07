The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE EL opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

