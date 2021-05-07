The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $355.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.
EL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.
NYSE EL opened at $299.00 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
