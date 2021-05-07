Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Talend has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,630,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 15,856 shares of company stock valued at $976,800 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

