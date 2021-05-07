Morgan Stanley Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $96.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.