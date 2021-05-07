Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -38.22. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,163.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

