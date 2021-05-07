Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,453 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,351% compared to the average daily volume of 187 put options.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $79,319,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $200.88 on Friday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $197.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

