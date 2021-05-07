Jefferies Financial Group Raises Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target to $16.00

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

