Traders Buy Large Volume of MacroGenics Call Options (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the average volume of 137 call options.

MGNX stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 676,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 94,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.