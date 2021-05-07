MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Purchased by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

