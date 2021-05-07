Piper Sandler Upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Neutral

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.19.

EQR stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

