Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,391 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,391 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 163,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

MNP stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.