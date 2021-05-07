Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,704 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,817,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.