Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

