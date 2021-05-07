Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.
Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
